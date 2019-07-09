Joyce Chepkirui, Jacob Kibet get four-year ban over doping

Former Commonwealth games 10,000 meter champion Joyce Chepkirui has been suspended for four years for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced Tuesday.

Chepkirui has been suspended over the use of prohibited substances and discrepancies in her her Athletes Biological Passport (ABP).

Chepkirui, who also won the Amsterdam and Honolulu marathons in 2015 besides finishing 10th in Boston Marathon the same year.

"The AIU confirms a Provisional Suspension against Kenyan long-distance runners Jacob Kibet Chulyo Kendagor and Joyce Chepkirui for violations of the @iaaforg Anti-Doping Rules," read a tweet.

Chepkirui, who grew up in the then Buret District of the Rift Valley Province, made her first international appearance at the 2007 African Junior Athletics Championships, where she came fifth in the 1,500 metres.

The 30-year-old made her debut in the half marathon in Benidorm that November and finished second. She tried the 3,000 metres steeplechase in 2008, but managed only a fifth place finish at the national junior championships.

Also suspended is long distance runner John Jacob Kibet Kendagor.

Kendagor is accused of evading and refusing or failing to submit to sample collection and testing.