Jaguars’ Malungu blames injuries for defeat to Sailors

Western Jaguars coach Mike Malungu believes injuries to Ian Inziani and Wayne Kipkorir was a contributing factor to his team’s 3-2 defeat to Sailors at the City Park yesterday.

The iconic defensive duo has been reliable at the back. Inziani was forced to play through injury because of lack of options while Kipkorir missed the encounter.

Kikorir’s absence was felt as the young Kakamega side shipped six goals in two matches.

The soft-spoken tactician said: “We lacked stability in defence because of Kipkorir’s absence. He has been a mainstay in that department. Ian was unfit as he has been nursing an injury. We hope to have them back fully fit.”

“The boys need to adjust to playing in the turf as they are used to the grass field. We struggled a lot to build momentum and some poor officiating decisions which I cannot talk about cost us points.”

“We need to create enough chances, improve our transition from midfield to attack and avoid concentration lapse.”

Jaguars were beaten by the same margin on Saturday. An outcome which leaves them still second on the log with the majority of the chasing park, not in action. His opposite number Timothy Kamar though happy for the win cited defensive improvement as a key concern.

“We reaped maximum points but we need to work on our defending. Too often we led but got pegged back by some unwarranted errors. The team calls for collective responsibility.”

Red-hot men's Super League side Parkroad Badgers continued with their unbeaten run with a 3-1 demolition of Mombasa-based Mvita.

Andrew Kamau, Ian Oyale and Evason Alulu scored for the Badgers as Samwel Nandwa pulled one back for the visitors.

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) succumbed to 1-0 loss in the hands of Wolverines as the women Super League takes shape. Caren Chepkurus scored the lone goal.