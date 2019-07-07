Which way coach Bitok after Rwanda success?

Well, only time will tell whether Bitok will go for the leadership seat or decide to remain on the technical bench. That Kenya and more specifically the women’s outfit has become a pale shadow of themselves is a clear indication that it’s not business as usual and something will have to give.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Amaco/Paul Bitok tournament at the Eldoret Polytechnic grounds, Bitok said he was happy to be returning home and he looks forward to make volleyball great again.

However, the father of three said for the sport to grow, there is the need for many things to change and for something to give including players/coaches transition, set up of academies and government investing in the sports.

Player’s transition

The former Kapsabet Secondary school player had kind advise to the players who are hitting their sunset. Bitok said Kenya tends to cling on players in certain positions for a long time and there is no interest in taking the risk and give upcoming players a chance. He said the technical bench should always take a risk and take a leap of faith with upcoming and promising players. He added: “We have amazing talent back at home and if we can invest in them and feature them in any available age group competition, I believe Kenya will remain a household name as far as the sport is concerned.”

Coaches’ transition

At the same time, Bitok said Kenya coaches have become comfortable in whatever they do and are not keen on embracing the technology in the sport and no wonder, the national teams are no longer shinning. The former KCB coach said it was high time most of the ageing players ventured into coaching and officiating to offer options. “It’s out there. There are few coaches coming up. Since I left the country in 2009, there have been no new coaches evolving- and if they are there, then they are not getting chances and it’s sad,” noted Bitok. He added: “Until now, the country is recycling the same coaches for various international assignments. The truth is that the sport has grown and gone scientific and the old tricks cannot work.”

School Academies

Bitok said while he is aware sports academies have stalled due to one reason or the other, he is optimistic school structures can work pretty well.

Bitok said while KVF have youth development centres in some of the schools that do well in the sport among them Kwanthanze, Lugulu, Malava, AIC Kosarai, Kabula and Tulwo, there is a need to attach coaches to these centres to monitor players.

“The first thing I did when I arrived in Rwanda in 2009 having been attached to Rwanda Patriotic Army, was to come up with junior and youth sides. Definitely, the results were never going to come easily. We had to field the outfits in the different championship and as much as they never recorded good results, they gained exposure and the experience was, in turn, helpful in the senior ranks,” observed Bitok.

“While on many occasions, teams in Africa are not patient and want immediate results, I think investing in junior/youth teams is the way to go. I mean the results in Rwanda are there for all to see. I’m aware KVF are working with certain schools as far as developing the talent is concerned but they need to get coaches with contracts attached to those schools to look out on the progression and growth of the players-. However, leaving the players with the school coaches alone won’t help much,” added the soft-spoken tactician.

Government Support

Bitok admits the sport doesn’t get as much support as it should. He said while it’s unfortunate the country has only one standardised facility (Moi Stadium Indoor Arena-Kasarani), the government through counties should do better.

“It’s unfortunate that national teams still pay to use the facility when preparing to represent the same nation at international events. The players’ allowances have also been a hard nut to crack and these factors in one way or the other affect results,” observed the tactician.

He continued: “I believe the script would be different if the players were accorded the support they deserve. For example, engaging in international friendlies prior to championships would go along way in helping them gauge themselves.”

The tactician, who also runs a Paul Bitok Sports Foundation said besides being keen on the development projects, his focus will be on his foundation.

“I have been away but now that I will be back, my priority will be to ensure athletic and volleyball which is the main sports at the foundation get the much needed time,” said the tactician.

He added: “I will be the hands-on coach and manage these players after they clear with their primary school education level. For example, I will help them settle in the secondary schools and if they have good grades, I will ensure they get scholarships where they will study and at the same time explore their talent.”

