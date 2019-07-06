Newcomers Lelmokwo ready to ruffle feathers at the national games

Newcomers Lelmokwo boys volleyball team are leaving nothing to chance as Kenya Secondary School Sports Association national games fast approaches.

Lelmokwo coached by Lucky Sambai held nerve to win against former champions and match favourite Cheptil 3-2 in the recently concluded Rift Valley region games.

Sambai noted that they will use their little known status to their advantage as they seek to win the national title and go all the way to the EasT Africa Games in Tanzania next month.

“Even the name itself confirms it all. In 2017 we were bundled out of the competition at the Sub County, then in 2018, we ousted the competition at the county level and look at the school now, we have progressed all through from the regional’s and now to the national,” said the former Hospital Hill coach.

He added: “Our little known status definitely might work for or against us but we are optimistic of pulling a surprise and going all the way to the East Africa Games. I know it will not be easy but it can be done. We have a formidable squad who are confident and raring to.”

The tactician said they will use Kenya Volleyball Federation national league/Busia County open tournament is set for July 20-21 at Katakwa, Malaba to gauge their preparedness.

Sambai said they have been work in the progress since the introduction of the sport in the school and said the KVF event will come handy.

The rift valley outfit are drawn in pool A alongside former champions Tetu from Central region, hosts Mogonga from Nyanza and Shimoni from Coast region and the tactician says there are not worried.

“Just like them, we have made it to the national by our hard work and in the competition, anything can happen. However, we will not be overconfident but we will take one match at a time with our main goal being to qualify for the East Africa games.” noted Sambai.

Sambai will rely on captain Mark Cheruiyot, Elvis Kiprop, Caleb Cheruiyot, Elvis Kimtai, Edward Kibet,Nickson Sigei, Kelvin Kipkoech, Cornelius Kipkorir, Vincent Cheruiyot, Brain Kipyego and Nahashion Kibungei to do him the duty.