Fast rising Ekaru sets targets ahead of Africa show

Rookie middle blocker Gladys Ekaru is ready to carve a niche for herself in the star-studded position ahead of this weekend’s African Nation Cup in Cairo, Egypt.

Ekaru, who was drafted in the 14-member squad that departs to the North African nation tomorrow morning, will muscle for a starting position against club-mate Triza Atuka, Edith Wisa and Brackcides Agala, who is returning to the team from maternity.

The Kenya Pipeline player said she was aware of the stiff competition that awaits her but was quick to note that she is equally up to the challenge.

The middle blocker said she will not be carried away with her latest status in the national team but will remain focused on the main goal. “It goes without saying that the three—Atuka, Wisa and Agala—are more experienced than me and that gives them an upper hand,” noted Ekaru, who joined the Oilers from Kwanthanze Secondary School.

She added: “However, that does not mean folding my hands and sitting back. I’m ready to give it my all if given a chance. Besides, we all have one goal, which is to reclaim the trophy we surrendered to Cameroon.”

Akaru's star is on the rise after she made her debut at the Africa Club Championships with Kenya Pipeline, settling for bronze medal early this year in Egypt. The feat came in the wake of Pipeline losing seven players to KCB and DCI respectively.

Team's coach Shailen Ramdoo said Ekaru is coming up well and she is destined for greatness.

“Just like every other player in the camp, I’m pleased to be part of her growth. She is a young, ready and willing to learn and so far, I’m impressed with her progress,” observed Ramdoo.