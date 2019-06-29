Machine skipper Munoko joins KCB next season

Kenya Cup champions KCB have signed Mean Machine skipper Shadon Munoko for the 2019-2020 season.

Munoko, who was capped twice with Shujaa in the World Seven Series this year, will play for the bankers at the start of the national sevens series which kicks-off in Kakamega on June 20-21.

Munoko, a back-rower, has been instrumental at Machine and played a major role in guiding them back to Kenya Cup in 2017/18 season.

Machine were, however, relegated at the end of the season alongside varsity rivals Strathmore Leos to the championship. Munoko was one of the best players in the university outfit and has reportedly signed a five-year deal.

KCB RFC executive committee member, Benja Ojema, said the club will make minimal signings this transfer window.

“As a club, we get players from schools and develop them to become excellent players. It's a policy which has worked for us in the last couple of years so the transfers are going to be minimal,” added Ojema.

Ojema said plans for the new season are at an advanced stage and they hope to retain the Kenya Cup and win the Enterprise Cup.

The club will have its awards ceremony on July 5 at the Lion's Den in Ruaraka.

"We are meeting in the course of next week to see when we will start our pre-season for the 15's and see how we can also improve ourselves for next season and win as many trophies as possible for next season,” added Ojema.

In the short term, Ojema said the club is getting its sevens team ready for the start of the Sevens season which starts on July 20-21 in Kakamega. The bankers finished third last season, behind Homeboyz and Mwamba. Ojema hopes the side will be competitive and win a tournament or two.

"We have a good crop of players and the sevens game is unpredictable but we have intensified our preparations and we are relishing the challenge,” he added.