Blow for Telkom team

Telkom sponsorship withdrawal stuns hockey fraternity

Telkom said it has been reviewing its brand assets strategy to align it with ongoing business development.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA AND EVANS OUSUR
Sports
28 June 2019 - 05:00
Telkom's coach Josephine Ataro gives instructions to the girls in a recent league match
Hockey Telkom's coach Josephine Ataro gives instructions to the girls in a recent league match
Image: Eric Barasa

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) chairman Nashon Randiek is shocked following the untimely withdrawal of Telkom as the official sponsors of the Telkom women’s team.

Randiek said they are still coming to terms with the new development as they contemplate on what next.

The official said: “It’s a big blow to the team, the union and the nation at large. As a union, we are in the process of digesting the fact of the matter as we contemplate the best way forward on the current position.”

A player, who sought anonymity said they are in the dark on what will befall the team but termed the move by their sponsors heartbreaking.

“We never saw it coming; at least not this soon. We are just shocked and we are waiting for communication from the team officials on what awaits us. I can’t even think of what will happen to us if at all the team will be disbanded,” said the player. The mobile phone company in a press release yesterday said it has been reviewing its brand assets strategy to align it with ongoing business development.

This the company said involved an open-minded consideration of all aspects of their existing partnerships and properties, in line with business objectives and strategic priorities.

“This withdrawal of Telkom’s sponsorship from the team which came into effect May 31, 2019, opens up strategic and exciting opportunities for the team,” read part of the statement.

“Since 1989, the club has won 10 Africa Club and 21 domestic league titles. The partnership’s successes have been a mascot for Telkom’s brand purpose to connect with Kenyans from diverse backgrounds through sports,” they said. Telkom said there is no doubt that their 30-year association with the iconic team has created the best partnership in the history of professional sports sponsorship in Kenya. Telkom currently lead the table standing with 11 points from five matches.

 

