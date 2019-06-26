KRU board split over Murunga's tenure

Kenya Rugby Union board is split over the future of Kenya Sevens tactician Paul Murunga.

Murunga, who led Kenya to its lowest point tally of 37 since becoming a core side sixteen years ago, now faces an uncertain future with the board set to meet on Friday to decide his fate.

Kenya finished 13th on the log with 37 points, narrowly avoiding relegation. Senior players also turned down contacts at the start of the season owing to poor pay and it's only in the final four legs of the series when former skipper Andrew Amonde, Jeff Olouch and Dan Sikuta returned to the national side to steady the ship to ensure Kenya maintain their core status for next season.

Multiple sources said the board is split down the middle over the future of the Homeboyz coach.

Four directors want him out over Shujaa's dismal performance this season while four want him to continue citing the side was in transition and that he took over the side without having a proper preseason.

Another source said the review for the season has been done, sent out to board members for perusal and adoption will be done during Friday's meeting.

"The board is split. There are those who want him to stay and there are those who say some of his tactical decisions cost Kenya at times during the circuit. Let's wait and see what happens in the coming days," said the source.

Shujaa are expected to assemble in August to start pre-season and prepare for the Olympic qualifiers in South Africa in November as well as the World Seven Series in December in Dubai .

Murunga penned a two-year contract in October last year. The union has sent out feelers to several coaches with Samurai International touring side coach, Nick Wakley and Canada Sevens coach Liam Middleton, who also handled Zimbabwe Sevens team, Cheetahs among them.

Elsewhere, Kenya remain unmoved at position 32 in the latest World Rugby rankings following the 16-13 loss to Uganda in the first leg of the Elgon Cup. Kenya has 51.05 points. Uganda have gone up six places from 41st to position 35th with 50.09 points.

The top 16 positions remain unchanged with New Zealand still ranked as the best side in the world. Six Nations champions Wales sit second on the log. Ireland hold the third slot while England and South Africa complete the top five list. Australia, Scotland, France, Fiji, Argentina, are the other sides in the top 10. In Africa, South Africa and Namibia (23) are sides placed above Kenya.