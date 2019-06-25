Griffin, Luvandwa named captains to regional show

GRIFFIN Ligare and Hilda Luvandwa will captain the national basketball teams to the All Africa Games/Olympic Games qualifiers that throw off tomorrow in Uganda.

The week-long tournament will also feature teams from Egypt, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea and hosts Uganda.

Griffin Ligare, the men’s captain said: “This is the best team in a long time. It has a local and foreign mix that has been lacking previously. We’re extremely better than before and we have a chance.”

Women coach Ronny Owino observed that they had a short training period but remains optimistic of ruffling some feathers.

“We did not have enough time to internalise our systems. Nevertheless, we are aware of the task ahead and we will do our best,” noted the long-serving Owino.

“Uganda have improved a lot and they are also hosting, the fans will be like their 13th player. As for Egypt, we will take the game as it comes.”

Cliff Owuor, who handles the men’s team said: “We prepared well with the time we had. I am very optimistic the team stands a high chance. I tried to instil structures that were lacking and have left no one out. This is Kenya has to assemble.”

The two teams have been going through their paces at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Team:

MEN: Griffin Ligare (Thunder), Eric Mutoro (Ulinzi), (Ulinzi), Tyler Okari (Denmark), Faheem Juma (Thunder), James Mwangi (Ulinzi), Valentine Nyakinda (KPA), Victor Ochieng (Equity Bank), Brian Namake (Uganda), Mike Makiadi (Rwanda), Arial Okal (KPA), Desmond Owili (Australia), Bush Wamukota and Ronny Gundo (USA).

WOMEN: Samba Mjomba, Debra Obunga (KPA), Hilda Indasi (KPA), Melissa Akinyi (Equity Bank), Betty Kananu (Equity Bank), Seline Okumu (KPA), Clara Rotich (Strathmore University), Mercy Wanyama (Spain), Felmas Koranga (USA), Velma Owino (KPA), Rose Ouma (Dubai), and Christine Akinyi (KPA).