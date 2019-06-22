Mutua ready to take Africa by storm

Top seed Brian Mutua will be aiming for the medals bracket in the 19 to 31 August 2019 Rabat, Morocco All African games, after missing out in his last two tournaments.

Mutua who is part of the Kenya national table tennis team which is set to fly the Kenyan flag at the (AAG), is in Denmark for a two month Olympic Solidarity scholarships, where he is honing his skills with international coaches and players from other parts of the world.

“We will have a pre-tournament in Denmark amongst ourselves and this will help me gauge myself ahead of the continental showpiece,” adds Mutua.

Mutua 21, represented Kenya in the 2017 African Eastern region tournament in Mauritius, the African cup in Nairobi, and the Common Wealth games both in 2018 but finished outside the medal brackets due to high competition and experience.

The Bachelor of physical sciences student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture (JKUAT) got a wild card during this year’s national trials and believes the tournaments have made him better and ready for Africa, after working on his attack and reception which has let him down before.