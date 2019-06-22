Close

TENNIS

Mutua ready to take Africa by storm

“I have played with giants from Nigeria, Egypt and Congo and I’ll be ready for them this time round”

In Summary

• Mutua’s stay with top coaches in Denmark will boost  his confidence  and skills, which is  a plus for the team.

•  Mutua is among eight sportsmen and women who benefited from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya Olympic Solidarity scholarships.

by GEORGE AJWALA Sports Reporter
Sports
22 June 2019 - 05:00
Brian Mutua during a past match
Brian Mutua during a past match
Image: Oliver Morgan

Top seed Brian Mutua will be aiming for the medals bracket in the 19 to 31 August 2019 Rabat, Morocco All African games, after missing out in his last two tournaments.

   Mutua who is part of the Kenya national table tennis team which is set to fly the Kenyan flag at the (AAG), is in Denmark for a two month Olympic Solidarity scholarships, where he is honing his skills with international coaches and players from other parts of the world.

“We will have a pre-tournament in Denmark amongst ourselves and this will help me gauge myself ahead of the continental showpiece,”  adds Mutua.

 

Mutua 21, represented Kenya in the 2017  African Eastern region tournament in Mauritius, the African cup in Nairobi, and the Common Wealth games both in 2018 but finished outside the medal brackets due to high competition and experience. 

The Bachelor of physical sciences student at Jomo Kenyatta  University of Agriculture  (JKUAT)  got a wild card during this year’s national trials and believes the tournaments have made him better and ready for Africa, after working on his attack and reception which has let him down before.

More:

Kojal finally makes it to team Kenya, remains upbeat ahead of AAG

Kojal trains with his team mates at City  table tennis club under Stanley Moyi.
Sports
1 week ago

Mudibo tip juniors to feature at the All Africa Games

The three will join the already selected seven players, bring the number to 10.
Sports
1 month ago

He trained with the City table tennis team at Nairobi’s city stadium under veteran coach  Stanley Moyi, ahead of next month’s national camp.

“I have played with giants from Nigeria, Egypt and Congo and I’ll be ready for them this time round,” says the prodigy.

 Mutua is among eight sportsmen and women who benefited from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya Olympic Solidarity scholarships, aimed at ensuring they qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.  Others are athlete Emmanuel Korir, Gulraaj Sehmi (shooting), Mercy Joseph (badminton), Danilo Rosafio (swimming), Carlos Atieno (Judo), Webster Lukose (weightlifting) and Mathayo Mahabila (wrestling).

The Table tennis (AAG) team manager Mariga Mwangi says Brian has shown flashes of brilliance in his previous assignments and tips him to at least reach the medal bracket in Morocco.  Mutua’s stay with top coaches in Denmark will boost his confidence and skills, which is a plus for the team. Said Mariga.  

Mwangi confirmed the Kenya table tennis Association  (KTTA) will ensure the team hits camp next month, ready for the games as they seek good results from both the men and women’s teams that have several new faces.

 
 

From Denmark, Mutua will team up with Josiah Wandera, Ken Kojal  Zaki Pema, under coach Fahd Daim next month.  The lady’s team has Doreen Juma,Nelly Mutuma, and Pamela Glory.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE AJWALA Sports Reporter
Sports
22 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. FIFA takes over African soccer following corruption scandals
    1d ago Football

  2. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    1mo ago Football

  3. Sarri joins Juve, lashes out at Hazard
    1d ago Football

  4. Who is who in the Harambee Stars squad to Afcon?
    1w ago InPictures

  5. Why you must attend Chapa Dimba in Meru
    2d ago Football

Latest Videos