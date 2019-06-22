Bishop Sulumeti reign supreme against Lugulu, again

It was a case of so near and yet so far for the little known Khasoko Secondary as they surrendered a two-set lead to succumb to Namwela 3-2(27-25-25-23,19-25,22-25 and 10-15) in the final and miss out on the national as the Western Region Kenya Secondary School Sports Association ended at Bungoma High yesterday.

Khasoko coach Peter Silomelo was gracious in his defeat saying they have been work in progress and said they will go back to the drawing board and return next year a better side.

“We have borrowed a lot of positives from this Game. We have never made it to the regions in the previous school games and making it to this stage in our first outing and actually gracing the final is something to be proud off,” said the tactician.

He added: “We led the first two sets and on paper, we were destined for the win but our key player Peter Munyasia got an injury and that stabilized the team but that is not a reason enough. However, we are going back to the drawing board and we intend to return to the same stage next year better with our ambition now being the national. Gladly I will only lose two players who are in form four.”

In the girls' category, region champions Bishop Sulumeti completed a double against nemesis and former giants Lugulu High 3-2 (22-25, 25-16,21-25,22-25 and16-14) to return to the national games set for between July 26 to August 4 at Kisumu boys and girls respectively.

Sulumeti had won against Lugulu in the group stages and last year finals before putting the final nail on the coffin yesterday to cement their supremacy against their rivals.

Although the side coached by Sam Wanyama had to come from behind to see off their stubborn opponents, the tactician noted their centre and backcourt were their main undoing.

“It was a tough match but we are glad we will represent our region at the national. We have ample time to make amends and we look forward to a better performance this time around. Last year we finished fourth and we are hoping for improved performance.”

Meanwhile, Mogonga High School will today seek to defend their Nyanza region secondary schools boys volleyball title against St Joseph’s Kisumu at Kisumu Boys High School.

Yesterday, Mogonga were stretched but beat archrivals Sengera SDA 3-2 (25-11, 23-25, 25-19, 32-34, 15-6) in a tough semi-final, while St Joseph’s Kisumu overcame Agenga from Migori 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 25-18) in the other semi.

Mogonga coach Nathan Kiptoo said: “It was not an easy game. One of the toughest games we have played so far. I expect the boys to up their game in the finals.”

His counterpart Brighton Mwimali said he was confident his team will give their best. “We deserve to be in the finals and our target is to lift the trophy,”

In the girl’s category, defending champions Nyakach Girls will renew rivalry with four-time Nyanza champions St Anne’s Sega from Siaya. In last year’s final, Nyakach beat Sega to lift the title for the first time.

Nyakach beat Koru Girls 3-1 (21-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-11) in the semis which was a repeat of the Kisumu County finals where Nyakach emerged.

In the other semi which was a Siaya County derby, Sega beat St Mary’s Lwak 3-1 (25-15, 18-25, 20-25, 14-25) to book a place in the finals.