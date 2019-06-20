Close

Kenya beat Sudan, face hosts Cape Verde today

•Team’s coach Patrick Owino challenged the duo to rise to the occasion and record a win against Cape Verde.

•Draws for the Quarters will be based on rankings from performance in pool matches.

by AGNES MAKHANDIA Sports Writer
Sports
20 June 2019 - 05:00
Kenya's Ibrahim Odouri spikes against Sudan's player in the ongoing Africa Beach Volleyball Games in Cape Verde yesterday .
Image: courtesy

After a hard fought 2-1 win against Sudan, the Kenya beach volleyball pair of Ibrahim Odouri and James Mwaniki will line up against hosts Cape Verde tomorrow in the ongoing Africa Beach Games.

The Kenyan team came from behind to win 2-1 (17-21, 21-19, 15-13) and will hope to win against the hosts to proceed to the quarterfinals.

Coach Patrick Owino challenged the duo to rise to the occasion and record a win against Cape Verde.

“There is nothing much to talk about but I’m happy that Odouri and Mwaniki won their first match. It was an interesting match and we wait to see what will happen when they line up against the hosts on Friday,” noted Owino.

“It's now upon the players to give their best to advance to the next level. We have discussed this and they are ready physically and psychologically. Winners of each pool plus best two losers will advance to quarterfinals and we want to be among those teams."

Draws for the quarters will be based on performances in pool matches.

In Pool ‘C’, Gambia beat Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 (21-13, 21-13) while Tunisia overwhelmed Zimbabwe 2-0 (21-18, 21-10) in Pool ‘B’.

In the ladies category, neighbours Tanzania fell to Gambia 2-0 (21-7, 21-10) in Pool ‘A’ as Algeria beat South Sudan2-0 (21-14, 21-19).

In Pool ‘C’ Angola whipped Mauritius 2-0 (21-12, 21-13).

