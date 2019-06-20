Chipu require Sh2.5m for Junior Rugby show

The Kenya Under 20 team need Sh2.5m ahead of the Junior Rugby World Trophy next month in Brazil.

To that effect, the team, in partnership with the Kenya Rugby Union and other sponsors have organised a fundraising dinner slated for June 29 at Peponi Preparatory House.

The cost is Sh5,000 per person with corporate tables going for Sh50,000.

The money raised will go towards paying the players' allowances locally and abroad, as well as buying supplements and head coach Paul Odera said he is hopeful they will get medical insurance before they jet out to Brazil early next month.

A proposed training camp to South Africa costing Sh15m set for this month and hiring of specialist foreign coaches failed to materialise due to lack of funds.

The team has been training for the last two months for the event which Kenya last participated in in 2009 as. They return to the global showpiece after a 21-18 win over Namibia at the Lions Den in Ruaraka in April.

Chipu will face Uruguay, Canada and Japan.

The team had a build-up match over the weekend, beating a Prescott Cup Select side 28-3 at the RFUEA ground

Odera has appealed to the rugby fraternity and other well-wishers to support the team.

"We are calling on all fans and stakeholders to support the team. The boys have done the country proud by qualifying and they have vowed to do even better while in Brazil,” said Odera.