LUKAKU ASKED TO QUIT RED DEVILS

Martinez asks Lukaku told to quit Old Trafford

In Summary

• Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Lukaku but United are only willing to let him leave if a suitable offer comes in.

• It would be a good thing for both parties. It is now important that Romelu finds the right club — Martinez

by JORDAN SEWARD
Sports
19 June 2019 - 00:00
Romelu Lukaku has been urged to leave Manchester United this summer by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

The striker’s immediate future at Old Trafford is one of uncertainty with United understood to be open to selling him.

Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Lukaku but United are only willing to let him leave if a suitable offer comes in.

 

The Belgium international struggled for goals last term, netting just 15 goals in 45 matches in all competitions.

And Martinez believes is time for him to find a new club. “It is clear that he has to leave Manchester United,” Martinez told HLN.

“It would be a good thing for both parties. It is now important that Romelu finds the right club.”

Inter are believed to be the only club considering signing Lukaku this summer.

United aren’t desperate to sell the forward and there is every chance he will still be at the club for next season unless they can recoup the £75m (Sh9.5bn) they spent on him in 2017. Lukaku has been in a rich vein of form for his country, scoring three times in their 3-0 wins over Kazakhstan and Scotland earlier this month.

