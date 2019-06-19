Close

Kenyan quartet upbeat as beach games begin

by AGNES MAKHANDIA
Sports
19 June 2019 - 05:00
Gaudencia Makokha during a recent training session
Image: / reuters

Kenyan pair of Ibrahim Oduori and James Mwaniki will cross swords with Sudan and hosts Cape Verde as the Africa Beach volleyball Games gets underway today.

Oduori noted that they have been to different championships before but have never met their Pool ‘A’ opponents.

Oduori, the Kenya Prisons captain, said the weather is cool and windy unlike in Mombasa but observed it will have an effect on all the other teams, save for the hosts.

“These are two good teams. For instance, Sudan was in Nigeria last month for Cup of Nations where they finished ninth and that in a way was a build up for them ahead of this championship,” observed Oduori.

“By virtue of Cape Verde being the hosts, they will be buoyed by the weather but that is not a course for alarm because we have equally prepared for the event. We are looking forward to registering positive results.”

On the other hand, the women’s pair of Kenya Pipeline duo of Gaudencia Makokha and Naomi Too have been drawn in Pool ‘B’ alongside Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Guinea Bissau.

Makokha said they have played Sierra Leone before and it will be interesting to see how the event will pan out. “We haven’t played most of the teams in our group but one thing I have seen is that they have changed the pairs. We are at a good place and ready for the championship and we can only hope for the best,” noted the right attacker.

