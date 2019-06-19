Derby may consider Terry as Lampard’s replacement

John Terry is among the candidates to be the next Derby manager as the Championship club prepare for life after Frank Lampard.

Terry has been on the coaching staff at Aston Villa since October, learning the trade and helping Dean Smith’s team beat the Rams to clinch promotion in the play-off final at Wembley.

Terry, 38, has impressed at Villa as he studied the trade and has been a positive influence on young players such as Tammy Abraham and centre-halves Tyrone Mings and Axel Tuanzebe.

He has ambitions to be a manager in his own right and as a former England and Chelsea captain, can offer Derby the profile and Premier League connections they enjoyed with Lampard. Derby have yet to receive an official approach from Chelsea for Lampard but expect one within the next 48 hours.

He has two years left on his contract but they do not intend to block an emotional return to Stamford Bridge as long as they are paid compensation and are drawing up plans for a successor.

Lee Bowyer, who could part company with Charlton despite leading them to promotion from League One, is also prominent in their thoughts. So, too, is John Eustace, who ended his playing career at Derby before becoming a coach on the staff at QPR.