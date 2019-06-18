Pochettino prepared to sell Rose to make way for Sessegnon

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly willing to sell Danny Rose this summer and is eyeing Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon as his a replacement.

Spurs have a transfer policy of buying young stars and selling older players before they begin to decline. Rose turns 29 next month and he is aware that this policy leaves his future at the club in doubt. He recently said: “If I am [at Spurs next season], great. If not, great. It’s no secret I’ve been linked with a move in the media. And it’s the club’s policy to move players on when they reach a certain age.”

According to The Sun, Pochettino would be willing to effectively trade Rose for Sessegnon, who could cost £35million. Spurs are said to be hoping to receive a similar fee for Rose, who has been linked with Manchester City, United and Everton in recent months.

But The Sun claim that Rose’s wages of £80,000 a week are making selling the England star a tricky task.

Rose featured 26 times for Spurs in the Premier League last season, playing a further eight games in the Champions League. He provided three assists.

Nineteen-year-old Sessegnon played 35 times in the Premier League for Fulham, chipping in with two goals and six assists for the relegated outfit. Sessegnon would likely be used as a left back by Spurs, but he often operated in a more advanced role for the Cottagers last term.