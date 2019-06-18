Kenyan football fans will finally get the Harambee stars Macron replica shirts, after they hit the shelves yesterday . This comes only four days after the Italian manufactured kit was officially launched by Football Kenya Federation in Paris France, where stars have been camping for the last three weeks.

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa, condirmed Stars entered a non-exclusive three-year deal with Macron to dress the senior national team , and promised the consignment of the replicas would arrive in Nairobi yesterday.

Veteran Stars kit man Benard Otieno says the deal will ensure stars have all the necessary kit incluing track suits, stockings, skin tights, boots and open shoes.The shirts come in three colors, the traditional home red color, the white away kit and the green neutral/training kit.

The macron shirts will retail at Sh3,500, while the old Uhlsport kits which are also availabe will retail at a pocket friendly Sh 2,500. Buyers can get the jerseys online via the official FKF websitehttp://footballkenya.org/, and will have Lipa na M-Pesa as the only payment method.

FKF is also set to offer the service to Airtel Money, PayPal, VISA and MasterCard holders in due course.The shirts are also available at Nairobi sports house in all colors . Otieno also confirmed the team will donn French designed Emmanuelle khanh suits during the 2019 AFCON period.

“We wanted to break the track suit monotomy, and the suit will also bring the modern aspect of footballers, practiced worldwide and mostly in Europe” added Otieno.

An insider at FKF intimated to the star that just over 100 buyers had placed their orders by yesterday, but they expect more sales.Meanwhile, Harambee stars strierMichael Olunga has appealed to fans to support the team by buying the official kit , “Football lovers in Kenya, the long wait is over, you have been asking for it and now the official shirt is here, supports stars because pamoja tunaweza"

Stars who join KPL champions Gor Mahi who also signed a kit deal Macron in 2017, used UK manufactured Umbro kits 15 years ago when they last graced the African bonanza in Tunisia 2004.

Until the Macron deal stars used German manufactured uhslport and have previously used used Nike, adidas, puma , Kelme, joma, and Mafpro before . Stars led by head coach Sebastian Migne checked back in at the French Rugby Federation in Marcoussis, Paris, after their final pre AFCON friendly with Democratic republic of Congothat ended in a 1-1 draw.

They depart to Cairo, Egypt, tommorow, June 18, 2019, ahead oftheir oepner against Algeria on Sunday. Tanzania will be up next on June 27, before Stars wind up their group stage matches against Senegal on July 1, 2019.