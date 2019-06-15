Police survive a scare to win opening bouts in Busia

Close

• Kenya champions Kenya Police shrugged off stiff opposition to win two bouts on the opening day of the second leg.

• Kenya Defence Forces and  Kenya Prisons opt to join another league being organized by a rival group on June 28.

by JANE CHEROTICH Correspondent, Busia
15 June 2019 - 05:00
Silas Wandera (L) from Busia square it out with Martin Oduor of Police in the bantam weigh category in Busia on Thursday evening.
Kenya champions Kenya Police shrugged off stiff opposition to win two bouts on the opening day of the second leg of the Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) National League at the Kenya Medical Training Centre in Busia town this afternoon.

“Chafua Chafua” as the team is popularly known, started the day on a sound note with international  Joseph Shigali overcoming a spirited fight from Kisumu’s Philip Oketch to register a narrow victory in 64kg light-welter category.

Former international Martin Oduor won Police's second bout after surviving a scare against Busia's Silas Wandera in the bantamweight category.

 

The diminutive Wandera kept fans on their toes during the three-round bout, pounding his opponent with ferocious punches but they were disappointed when the judges ruled in Oduor’s favour.

Busia County equally started on a flying note with Hassan Wanende stopping his opponent Nuri Ahmed from Kwale in the first round of the light welterweight to send early warning of his desire to upset the form book.

Busia lost their second bout after Vincent Chogo succumbed to Benson Kamau from Nairobi on points. Githurai 44 boxing club also won two opening bouts with John Mwanzia (lightweight) beating Hamza Zaid from Mombasa and Joseph Maina (Bantam) overcoming Stephen Otieno from Mombasa.

Hudson Muhati salvaged Mombasa when he beat Brian Andika from Vihiga in the light weight category. The event was boycotted by top other clubs including the  Kenya Defence Forces and  Kenya Prisons who opted to join another league being organized by a rival group on June 28.

