Khan vows to use European experience to win medal for Kenya

Faizal Khan has promised to use his European experience in beach tennis to catapult Kenya into the medal bracket in the ongoing Africa Beach Games in Cape Verde.

Khan, who has played the game for more than 10 years, wants to justify his selection and repay the coach’s faith by winning a medal.

He said: “I have a wealth of experience having played this game for over ten years before being introduced in Kenya and I am glad to represent the country. We want to justify our inclusion by returning with a reward. The game is mostly played in Europe but all I can say is we have a big chance to succeed.”

“I have thoroughly trained with Ivan Kibet and he is a very good player. We only need to improve on our communication as we regularly identify who should start. I know how to volley and that plays to our advantage”

Coach Lawrence Karanja pointed out that Egypt and Morocco pose a big threat to Kenya because of their experience but remained optimistic of success.

He said: “Egypt and Morocco are a big threat to us because they have played for three years. They are close to Europe where Spain and Italy dominate the game. They are advantaged because they have had many events. We are not worried about South Africa though because they started recently and even invited us to play them.”

He “We have high chances of winning medals because the players I have understand how to play and are easy to instruct.”