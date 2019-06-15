Close

Beach teen team upbeat

Khan vows to use European experience to win medal for Kenya

In Summary

• Coach Lawrence Karanja pointed out that Egypt and Morocco pose a big threat to Kenya because of their experience but remained optimistic of success.

by BY EVANS OUSURU
Sports
15 June 2019 - 05:00
Faizal Khan in training
Faizal Khan in training
Image: COURTESY

Faizal Khan has promised to use his European experience in beach tennis to catapult Kenya into the medal bracket in the ongoing Africa Beach Games in Cape Verde.

Khan, who has played the game for more than 10 years, wants to justify his selection and repay the coach’s faith by winning a medal.

He said: “I have a wealth of experience having played this game for over ten years before being introduced in Kenya and I am glad to represent the country. We want to justify our inclusion by returning with a reward. The game is mostly played in Europe but all I can say is we have a big chance to succeed.”

 

“I have thoroughly trained with Ivan Kibet and he is a very good player. We only need to improve on our communication as we regularly identify who should start. I know how to volley and that plays to our advantage”

Coach Lawrence Karanja pointed out that Egypt and Morocco pose a big threat to Kenya because of their experience but remained optimistic of success.

He said: “Egypt and Morocco are a big threat to us because they have played for three years. They are close to Europe where Spain and Italy dominate the game. They are advantaged because they have had many events. We are not worried about South Africa though because they started recently and even invited us to play them.”

He “We have high chances of winning medals because the players I have understand how to play and are easy to instruct.”

 

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BY EVANS OUSURU
Sports
15 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Ramos snubs Ronaldo as Real captain invites Beckham, Pique ...
    8h ago Football

  2. Hazard kisses the Real badge as he pulls on the shirt for ...
    8h ago Football

  3. Welshman has three years left on his contract and has vowed ...
    8h ago Football

  4. Can Man United hijack Griezmann’s move to Barcelona?
    8h ago Football

  5. Aguero’s return lifts Messi’s hopes of Copa glory with ...
    8h ago Football

Latest Videos