Brunhelner leads strong squad to World Champs in South Korea

Maria Brunlehner leads a strong Kenya swimming squad to the World Championships slated for Gwangju, South Korea next month.

Brunlehner's will have Danilo Rosaflio, Emily Muteti and Isa Abdalla for the company during the week-long event with the swimmers hoping to improve their personal times and get to the respective finals of their races.

Mombasa-based Fakry Mansoor will be the head coach for the team and will be assisted by assistant head coaches— Steve Schaefer and Todd Price (who are personal coaches of Emily Muteti and Issa Abdalla with Jen Maina the head of the delegation for the event.

Thirteen swimmers will represent the country at the All African Games slated for Casablanca, Morocco from August 19- September 1. The United Kingdom-based Issa Abdalla has made a for the continental games alongside Ridhwan Abubakar, Maahir Harunani, Jono Opande, Samuel Ndonga, Swaleh Taib, and Emmanuel Ndonga in the boys' category.

Maria and Sylvia Brunhelner are in the girls' squad, together with Rebecca Kamau, Emily Muteti, Imara Bella Thorpe and Victoria Okumu.

Five swimmers have been selected for the World Junior Championships in, Budapest, Hungary scheduled for August 20-25. Danilo Rosafio, Monyo Maina, Tabuka Bifwoli, and Alvin Omondi in the boys' category with Luchia Ruchti the girl representative.

A member of the interim management committee, Reginald Okumu said the swimmers have seen selected on merit and he is optimistic about their chance at the All African Games and World Championships."These are the country's top swimmers and we have analysed their times with the competition committee and picked the best for the country,” added Okumu.

“The swimmers identified have already started training with their respective coaches in preparation for the championship,” added Okumu. Elsewhere, Kenya will host the CANA Zone 3 swimming Championship from November 6-9.

The event will feature both swimming and Open Water events. The dates are, however, subject to approval by CANA. Kenya will enter two teams for the championship and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) will be chaired by Reginald Okumu. Other members of the committee are Conrad Thorpe (head of health Safety), Emily Wanakai (services) and Jen Maina (competitions). The Committee will be expanded to include individuals from the counties and other stakeholders.