KPA teams in the city for crucial matches

The porters, the reigning men's champions, take on World Hope in today's only fixture.

On Sunday, women's champions Equity Bank, who blanked Strathmore University 54-46 in heir previous match, tackle Africa Nazarene University (ANU).

14 June 2019 - 05:00
Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) teams are in the city for three Premier League matches at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium.

The porters, the reigning men’s champions, take on World Hope in today’s only fixture. They are coming off a 69-50 win over Kisumu Lakeside.

Their women’s counterparts, who whipped Western Delight 52-10 in Kakamega, should move off the base with wins over Strathmore University and Tangit Sparks.

In other matches, Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University play Lakeside while Eagle Wings meet Zetech University.

On Sunday, women’s champions Equity Bank, who blanked Strathmore University 54-46 in heir previous match, tackle Africa Nazarene University (ANU).

Strathmore return to the courts for a face-off with Kenyatta University ‘Oryx’ as Zetech play ‘Storms’ in another ladies’ show.

Bottom-placed United States International Univesity (USIU) ‘Tigers’ will wind up the weekend with a ‘balanced duel’ against Lakeside.

