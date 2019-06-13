Riyabu Mixed banned for one year for fielding ineligible players

Kisii County secondary schools girls' Under 16 football champions Riyabu Mixed have been banned from participating in the games for one year.

The school was banned for fielding ineligible players during the county championships which concluded at Nyachogochogo AIC last weekend.

Kisii County Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Geoffrey Nyantika said: “The school was found guilty of using false and forged documentation for students participating in the games.”

Riyabu will be replaced by losing finalists Omobera. During the finals, Riyabu came from two goals down to beat Omobera 3-2. Peris Asami, Milkah Abeti and Esther Osito scored for Riyabu while Kadosi Moremi and Cynthia Ooga were on target for Omobera.

Omobera will now battle it out at the regionals with Kobala and Nyamira County’s Sironga in Pool ‘A’ during the regionals scheduled for Kisumu Boys next week.

Nyantika added that four other schools namely Itare, Moteiribe, Nyangweta SDA and Borangi PAG are being investigated for fielding bogus players. The four schools are likely to also face a one year ban.

Investigations revealed that Nyangweta fielded students from a neighbouring school in the quarterfinal against eventual winners Gesero.

Borangi PAG, who enjoyed huge support from the locals, played the entire tournament with 11 players after nine were ejected during vetting.

During the closing ceremony, KCSSSA chairman Samuel Mweruti warned schools against fielding ineligible players, saying stern action would be taken against them.

At the same time, boys' Under-19 soccer representatives will be determined on Monday. Nyamira County Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary Hesbon Okerio said they will meet this weekend to decide of the abandoned semi-final match between defending champions St Kizito, Nyansiongo and Marindi. The match was aborted after Nyansiongo’s goal was ruled out for offside.

Yesterday Okerio said: “The most likely outcome is a semi-final replay. However, we shall decide when we meet over the weekend.”

He said the final would be played on Monday after they deliver their verdict. Nyakongo defeated Kenyenya secondary 1-0 in the other semi-final and will face the winner between Nyansiongo and Marindi to decide the team that will represent the region at the regional championships.