Ligi Ndogo and Vihiga Bullets favourites to join FKF NSL

With six matches to go in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Division One, Ligi Ndogo and Vihiga Bullets are favourites to be promoted to the FKF National Super League.

Ligi Ndogo lead the standings in Zone ‘A’ with 50 points closely trailed by Moranga Seals with 46 points while Mwatate are third with 42 points. PJ Dave, Tiki and Kilifi Stars are facing relegation.

Ligi Ndogo will on Saturday welcome Mwatate at Camp Toyoyo while Muranga Seals travel to Longonot Horticulture to face 10th placed Vepgro as the battle for promotion to the second tier league hits fever pitch.

In Zone ‘B’ Vihiga Bullets lead the log with 50 points from 21 games ahead of second-place Bungoma Super Stars with 47 points while Zoo Youth are third with 39 points. St Joseph’s Youth and Poror Mote are battling relegation.

On Saturday, both promotion favourites will be away. Log leaders Vihiga Bullets will be at Kilgoris D.EB against Trans Mara Sugar FC as Bungoma travel to Bomet County for an encounter against Silibwet. Zoo Youth will be at Silibwet Stadium against APS Bomet.

Former top-flight side Muhoroni Youth’s chances of making it back to the second tier league appear slim. They are 9th on the log with 24 points while Kisumu Hot Stars are 8th with 30 points. Kisumu will on Saturday square it out with the bottom of the table Poror Mote at Poror High School.

Winners from both zones will proceed to the NSL while second-placed teams will play in a playoff. Promoted teams will replace Green Commandos, Kangemi All-Stars and Thika United.