Equity end Strathmore’s unbeaten run

Kenya Basketball Federation champions Equity Bank have ended Strathmore University’s unbeaten run following a 54-46 drubbing at the Nyayo Stadium gymnasium.

The bankers’ tactician, David Maina, was a happy man, observing that the team needs to maintain that kind of tempo in their forthcoming matches. The win completed a sumptuous weekend following another 57-35 victory over University of Nairobi Dynamites.

“We played very well against a side that was so far unbeaten in the league. Our rotation was good and that is all I want from my girls. If they can do that all the time, then there should be no fears of us retaining the title,” said Maina.

Equity were down 13-12 in the opening quarter but went up 14-10 to lead 26-23 at the breather. In the last two quarters, the bankers were up 15-14 and 13-9 to carry the day. Betty Kananu shot 14, Rita Anyango 13 and Belinda Akoth 11 for Equity.

Swords coach Ronny Owino said: “I had two key players injured and the mental strength was lacking but all in all the girls played well within our capacity. But in the end it is the same old story, losing to Equity and Kenya Ports Authority, however much we try.”

In matches played at the United States International University (USIU) courts, Equity Bank men had 21 points from Feisal Adan as they sunk World Hope 68-36 after leading 46-21 at half time. Kisii University had a good city tour, winning their second game of the week with a 53-16 romp over Footprints. They also beat Strathmore University 59-56.