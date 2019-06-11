‘Engineer’ denies being under pressure to shoulder Stars scoring roles

Harambee Stars’ forward Michael Olunga has clarified that he is under no pressure to shoulder the team’s scoring responsibilities when the Africa Cup of Nations of gets underway on June 21 in Egypt.

The Kenyan fans are banking on the reliable Japanese based striker to net match decisive goals in the tournament as well as make good use of his European experience and inspire the team to break the second round jinx.

Olunga, who plies his trade with Kashiwa Reysol, instead believes teamwork will carry the day besides marketing Kenyan football. Out of the four attackers summoned for Stars’ duty, Olunga is almost a sure bet for the starting roles and this mounts pressure on him to replicate his scoring form at club level to the national team.

The former Girona hitman believes positive results by Stars will unlock unimaginable opportunities for outstanding players as well as market the Kenyan football and the nation at large.

“I am not under any pressure because I believe we are a team and we will only achieve through teamwork. It’s every player’s dream in camp and the sole objective of the team is to reap positive results. None of the players has been to Afcon before and heading there is a dream come true for all of us and we are looking forward to representing the country. I know with good performance, the country’s football will be in focus for the right reasons and will market good players.”

The former Gor Mahia striker has predicted a good outing for the Kenyan team which is currently pitching camp in France in readiness for the finals. Olunga counts on the combination of both experience and young players coupled with solid defending to achieve the target.

“The team has potential and players are diverse. We have a combination of both young and experienced players who are ambitious. We had a good qualifying campaign where we conceded a few goals. This is good for the team ahead of the finals. The preparations have been good and the team has been active in every Fifa international week which has boosted the chemistry between the players. The technical bench is doing everything within their means at camp to present a strong team for the finals.”