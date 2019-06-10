Lugulu Girls' seek revenge as they face Bishop Sulumeti

Former volleyball powerhouse Lugulu Girls High School seek to return to the national games when they start their campaign in the Western region Term 2 games next week at Bungoma High School grounds.

The Western-based outfit failed to make it to the nationals last year after they succumbed to fast-improving Bishop Sulumeti in the regional games.

Coincidentally, the two teams have landed in Pool ‘A’ alongside Kingandole and Erusui.

Commenting on the pooling, Lugulu coach Anthony Bunyasi said it will be a tough calling considering they are pitted against a team that stopped them from gracing the nationals. He was, however, quick to note that they are ready.

Bunyasi said they have played with other teams in the group but are yet to meet Erusui. He, however, added that they will give all the matches the seriousness it deserves.

“It goes without saying that revenge will be on the card when we line up against Sulumeti. However, our urge is to return to the nationals and go all the way to the East Africa Games in Tanzania. But for this to happen we have to perform well,” said Bunyasi.

He added: “The sport has become competitive and you cannot underrate any team since every team is out to book the sole slot to the national games set for Kisumu on July 26 to August 4.”

Pool ‘B' features Kimugui, Mudavadi Girls, Mukumu and Kolanya. In the boys' category, Sigalame leads Namwela, Indangalasia and Vihiga in Pool 'A’ while Pool ‘B’ has little known Khasoko, Kulumbeni, Chavakali and Butula.

In the boys' Under-20 football, Pool ‘A’ pits Bunyala against Bugina, Kibabii and Emanani while Pool ‘B’ has attracted Mabunge, Ebwali, St Peter's Mumias and Maliki. In girls' category, Mudavadi, Butere, Brenda and Aboloi are drawn in Pool ‘A’ while Emanyinya, Bishop Njenga, Naitiri and St Joseph's Chakol are in Pool ‘B’.

The football U-16 has St Peter's Mumias, Lukhuna, Mundika and Idavaga in Pool ‘A’ while Koyonzo, Ndivisi, Busia and Ebubayi are in Pool ‘B’. Mwira, Musomi, Maeni and St Bakhtas Ebusiratsi form Pool ‘A’ in the girls’ category while Nangili, Kingandole, Chelebei and Ebubayi are in Pool ‘B’

In netball, Namasoli, St Joseph's Chakol, Ibubi and Misikhu are in Pool ‘A’ while Pool ‘B’ has Khalaba, Bumala, Madira and Bukokholo.