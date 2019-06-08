Barcelona or nothing, Neymar tells Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain that Barcelona is the only club he would be interested in joining despite Real Madrid being keen to bring him to the Bernabeu.

The Brazilian, who has spent two seasons in Paris, cut an unhappy figure for the majority of the campaign and has been linked with a move away this summer.

Madrid have shown strong interest but Sport claim Neymar has turned down their advances. The Spanish outlet says Madrid president Florentino Perez and assistant Jose Angel Sanchez both made efforts to convince him to come to the Bernabeu but the forward only has eyes for former club Barcelona if he is to leave.

The 27-year-old joined PSG from Barca in a world record £198m deal in 2017, 68 goals in 123 games from 2013 to 2017.

The French club have no intention of selling the player, seeing him as a crucial part of their efforts to finally win the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Nike is ‘very concerned’ about a rape accusation against Brazil star Neymar, the world’s largest sportswear maker said on Thursday, raising questions about its sponsorship of one of the sport’s most famous players.

Nike issued a statement a day after a woman said in an interview with Brazilian SBT TV that Neymar had raped her in a Paris hotel last month. Neymar denied the allegation in an Instagram post and has said the woman was trying to extort him.

The lawyer for Neymar’s accuser did not respond to questions from Reuters.

“We are very concerned by the recent allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said when asked about the accusation against Neymar, who plays his club soccer with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

A press representative for Neymar declined to comment on his sponsorships.

A press representative for Mastercard in Brazil confirmed to Reuters that the company had planned an advertising campaign to coincide with this month’s Copa America tournament but she did not confirm reports in Brazil’s three biggest newspapers that Mastercard had decided to suspend Neymar’s featuring in it. U.S. press representatives for Mastercard did not reply to requests for comment.