Stars’ main striker Olunga could miss Afcon as Kashiwa play hardball against Fifa rules

Football Kenya Federation have written to world governing body Fifa after it emerged star striker Michael Olunga might not be released by his Chinese Super League side Kashiwa Reysol ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

FKF Communications Officer Barry Otieno said they are now awaiting Fifa Player Status Department’s direction owing to the fact that the tournament falls under the Fifa international break.

Olunga’s absence will be a big blow to Harambee Stars hopes of getting to the knockout round of the African Cup of Nations final for the first time at the sixth time of asking.

“The rules are clear on the expectations and roles of each party. We continue to engage Reysol on the player’s release, this even as we remain optimistic that a decision on this sensitive issue will be arrived at within the shortest time possible,” said Barry Otieno FKF Head of Communications.

“The continued delay in releasing the player by the club is not only greatly jeopardizing our preparations for the final Afcon tournament but is also not good for international football in general. It is for this reason that the Federation has sought Fifa’s intervention even as they engage Reysol on Olunga’s release,” added Otieno”

Olunga’s predicament is against Annexe 1, Article 3 of the Regulations on the release of players to Association Teams, which obliges clubs to release their registered players to the representative teams of the country for which the players are eligible to play on the basis of their nationality if they are called up by the association concerned.

“…any agreement between a player and a club to the contrary is prohibited. The release of players is mandatory for all international windows listed in the international match calendar as well as for the final competitions of the FIFA World Cup, FIFA Confederations Cup and of the championships for ‘A’ representative teams of the confederations, subject to the relevant association being a member of the organizing confederation,” reads part of the regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

Earlier in March this year, Olunga failed to make it to camp for Kenya’s final qualifying match against Ghana with Kashiwa Reysol citing injury concerns. Meanwhile, the team’s camp in France is nearly full house. All of the players initially called up to the 27-man provisional squad have already checked in, save for Victor Wanyama, who was expected in France later yesterday evening after an extended break due to engagements in the Uefa Champions League final with his Tottenham Hotspurs side.