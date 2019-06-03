Verjee sets his sights on KCB Autocross 5

After a successful outing last month, ace driver Zameer Verjee hopes to maintain his dogged campaign in search of the Two Wheel Drive Non-Turbo title at Jamhuri racetrack during the forthcoming KCB KMSC National Autocross 5 race.

The Studio A-Z driver registered his third win of the season at same venue bolstering his chances of a maiden career championship.

Now the Nairobi based Rage Buggy driver is looking to improve his tally at halfway stage.

And Zameer is excited about the 2WT challenge: “I can’t wait to get into the Rage and out onto a track again. Last season was a huge learning curve as it was my first time in the Rage towards the end of the season when I moved on from 2WDT, but I know this year will be just as challenging racing with the opponents. I am excited about Jamhuri Park and hopefully, we can enjoy another fast and technical race.”

Zameer has had his first buggy, an Attacker 1, which his dad has been competing on.

“The season has been good. I have won all the races apart from one. As such there are no teething issues as we have come to grips with the car. I haven’t spent much time practising due to pressing work commitments, however, I am about 80 percent in control of the car.”

Asked about the condition of the Rage, Zameer went on: “It’s going to look great and most importantly be great to drive. The team knows how to put a car together, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with throughout the season. I have to say a huge thank you to my sponsors Studio A-Z, for enabling me to race this season.”

Zameer is leading the Two Wheel drive Turbo class by 13points ahead of Sahir ‘Sarry’ Mughal who hopes he can manage to close the gap in the upcoming round. The 2WDNT also has Sameer Nanji and Rajveer Thethy.