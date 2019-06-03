Klopp engraves his name into Liverpool folklore

Jurgen Klopp isn’t the first man this season to be undone by the quick thinking and wit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The celebrations were in their pomp when Liverpool’s right back spotted his manager slinking away. He quickly gathered a posse. The players stalked their man, who fatally switched off for a second. Suddenly, with a turn of that Alexander-Arnold pace, Klopp was snared.

The players had seized him and he was carried aloft, like a prize, back to the Liverpool fans at the far end of the stadium. Klopp looked about as comfortable as you might expect a 51-year-old man being pulled around by a group of yelping 20-year-olds. He grimaced, as one leg was pulled one way and while his players determined that the other was going in an entirely opposite direction.

But then he smiled and to huge cheers in the Wanda Metroplitano, they threw him in the air. They even had the good grace to catch him. Klopp eventually wrestled himself free and now, two feet back on solid ground, he looked immeasurably more in his comfort zone.

Punching the air, the Liverpool fans roared and perhaps recalled they recalled another celebration. That one early on in his Liverpool career, back in 2015, when he led his players back to the Kop after nicking a 2-2 draw against Tony Pulis’ West Brom and celebrated there in true Germanic style, players holding hands, the crowd egged on to cheer every wave. A football nation sniggered and you feared Klopp might be engulfed by his own endearing apparent naivety at Liverpool.

Superficially he fitted the bill. After all, no-one has communicated better and more convincingly in this job than the smiley-faced German No-one since Bill Shankly, that is, and that’s a high bar. He certainly had the tactical brain. He, along with Pep Guardiola and last night’s opponent Mauricio Pochettino, have revitalised the Premier League. And, of course, he had the charisma.

Boy, did he have the charisma. Who could not be won over by that beaming white smile, those goofy eyes and the sheer physicality of his personality? Well, plenty it turned out. Jose Mourinho would slyly drop into the conversation his thoughts about managers who were all the rage yet had never won anything in England. We all knew who he meant. It was enough to set an army of social media warriors off marching into cyberspace with memes branding Klopp a fraud.

No matter those two Bundesliga titles and a domestic cup in his homeland. He was all Germanic grin and no silverware substance.

For since winning the German Cup in 2012, an inglorious run of finals couldn’t be ignored. The Champions League final (twice), two Germans Cup finals, a Europa League final and League Cup final have passed him by. So it’s understandable if people were starting to feel there was something a little inauspicious about him in the final analysis.

Well, he has the biggest and best trophy now, the one that seems to have a homing beacon at Anfield. Six times they have won it. Shankly built the foundations for that, so he remains the greatest. But he never actually won it. Klopp has, at the third time of asking.

“I spoke two days about those unlucky cup finals,” said Klopp. “People could see it like this but I didn’t feel it.”

He is after all relentlessly positive.

“I think my life is better than expected. So that’s cool. But it’s all the other people. I’m interested in development but I get it: we have to win. And it's really important that people don’t ask all the time about not winning. This is only the start.”

Kiev last year it turns out was just a dress rehearsal. Klopp was treated harshly in the aftermath. Whether Loris Karius had concussion for or not, it was felt that the manager’s stubborn failure to address such an obvious positional issue had cost him. But Klopp is nothing if not open to learning from mistakes.

Alisson was purchased and in the final quarter of this game, those athletic leaps to keep Christian Erisken, Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Song at bay were decisive.

Saturday night wasn’t even close to being their best performance. They had saved that for the semi-final second leg against Barcelona. This might have been amongst their least dominant displays. But still Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson marauded forward, the extra dimension Klopp has added to this side this season. And there was Virgil van Dijk, an immense figure all season and again on the night.

By Klopp’s standards, it was also a relatively subdued performance on the touchline. At the end, he sought out Pochettino and the fourth official and shook their hands. He stalked across the pitch to pick up Jan Vertonghen and embraced him. There was none of the leaping and bounding we associate with him.

“I was mostly relieved for my family,” he revealed, echoing the thought of so many high achievers: that fear of failure sometimes drives more than the lure of glory. “They’re pretty close to me. The last six times we go on holiday with a silver medal. That’s not to cool. This year is different.”

It is. “I was much calmer than I thought,” he added. “It was not important to touch the cup. I love the pictures when boys have it, I saw a few faces in the crowd. That gave me everything I needed. We are now going to Liverpool with something to celebrate. That’s big. I’m really looking forward to that.”

When he took this job four years ago he made to what some regarded as a rash promise. “In four years, I think we will have one title.” If he meant something other than the League Cup or the FA Cup on a good day, it seemed unlikely. The goofy, quirky German held the world spellbound that day in 2015. Liverpool is, after all, the natural habitat for messianic figures. Yet expectations can run amok and you feared he might be swept up and drowned in the surge of enthusiasm.

Well, it turned out Klopp knew what he was doing all along. Even when they over-celebrated that scrappy draw at home against West Brom. He was eyeing up the big one all along. The great Liverpool managers live on in folk stories.

Their images are depicted in banners waved from football’s most-famous terrace. In conversation, surnames suffice, Shankly, Paisley Fagan, Benitez. Add one more to the list: Klopp.