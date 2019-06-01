St John's to use Mombasa County 5-a-side tournament to prepare for FEASSA Games

2014 national hockey champions St. John’s Girls Kaloleni head coach Austine Otieno wants his charges to use this weekend’s Mombasa County five-a-side tournament as part of their preparations for the East African Secondary School games to be held in Arusha, Tanzania in August.

The Kilifi County-based school, who came runners up after falling to Western giants Misikhu Girls in this year’s national ball games, aim to use the tourney to polish the team’s inadequacies that were evident during the schools final.

He said: “We have been training hard since the conclusion of the national games, trying to improve on our weak areas.”

“The tournament is all about ironing out our faults with August in mind. We have no pressure to win the trophy since the girls are on a learning experience.”

“Playing against Telkom, one of the best teams on the continent, is the best way to put the girls in the right physical and mental condition. It is a match the girls are looking forward to in order to give a good account of themselves. I have confidence in our squad.”

The students face Telkom in the opening fixture in Group C, which also has Mombasa Sports Club Squids, Kenya Coast Polytechnic, Rovers and Mombasa Sports Club.