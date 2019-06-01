NATIONAL HOCKEY CHAMPIONS

St John's to use Mombasa County 5-a-side tournament to prepare for FEASSA Games

The team aims to use the to tourney to polish the team’s inadequacies

In Summary

• We have been training hard since the conclusion of the national games, trying to improve on our weak areas —Otieno.

• The students face Telkom in the opening fixture in Group C, which also has Mombasa Sports Club Squids, Kenya Coast Polytechnic, Rovers and Mombasa Sports Club.

Kenyan champions Telkom hockey yeam celebrate during the final matchs at city park stadium on Dec,9,2018 / FILE
Kenyan champions Telkom hockey yeam celebrate during the final matchs at city park stadium on Dec,9,2018 / FILE

2014 national hockey champions St. John’s Girls Kaloleni head coach Austine Otieno wants his charges to use this weekend’s Mombasa County five-a-side tournament as part of their preparations for the East African Secondary School games to be held in Arusha, Tanzania in August.

The Kilifi County-based school, who came runners up after falling to Western giants Misikhu Girls in this year’s national ball games, aim to use the tourney to polish the team’s inadequacies that were evident during the schools final.

He said: “We have been training hard since the conclusion of the national games, trying to improve on our weak areas.”

“The tournament is all about ironing out our faults with August in mind. We have no pressure to win the trophy since the girls are on a learning experience.”

“Playing against Telkom, one of the best teams on the continent, is the best way to put the girls in the right physical and mental condition. It is a match the girls are looking forward to in order to give a good account of themselves. I have confidence in our squad.”

The students face Telkom in the opening fixture in Group C, which also has Mombasa Sports Club Squids, Kenya Coast Polytechnic, Rovers and Mombasa Sports Club.

More:

Hockey

Mwangi is embracing coaching role and moulding upcoming players
Sports
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EVANS OUSURU
Sports
01 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Coach migne explains why Homeboyz star is not part of his ...
    1d ago Football

  2. Stars’ fans to get replica jerseys from next week
    1d ago Football

  3. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    2w ago Football

  4. I am going nowhere, says Gor Mahia top scorer
    1mo ago Football

  5. Gor coach questions the omission of Were, Muguna and ...
    1w ago Football

Latest Videos