Nyanchwa beats giants Kisii School, eyes dream debut at County games

Nyanchwa High School’s under 19 soccer team is targeting a dream debut at the Kisii County term two games next week.

Coach Kepher Mogire yesterday said: “Our aim at the county is to reach knock out stage then plan from there. We have a young team of mostly form ones and twos and I have told the boys to enjoy the game.”

The county games will be held at Nyachogochogo secondary school in Nyamache Sub County and Rianyanchabera in Kenyenya Sub County from June 4 to 9.

Mogire spoke after his team upset Kisii School 5-4 on post-match penalties to clinch the Kisii Central Sub County title at Gusii Stadium.

The teams drew 2-2 after regular time. In the semis, Kisii beat Gianchere 2-1 while Nyanchwa overcame Nyabiosi 3-1 on penalties.

“This is the first time we are having a soccer team and I’m happy we have beaten giants Kisii School,” said Mogire who also coaches the school’s basketball team.

Irungu will represent the Sub County in the boy’s under 16 while Kereri and Birongo will take part in girl’s under 16.Birongo beat Kereri 1-0 in the final played at Kisii School.

Kisii School defeated Irondi 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-17) to retain the boy’s volleyball title while Kerera also successfully retained the girl’s trophy after a 3-1 win over fancied Kereri Girls.

At the county games next week, students are also expected to battle it out for slots to represent the county at regional level in table tennis, tennis, badminton and netball.

Kisii Sub County secretary Evans Siro yesterday said he expects teams to perform well at the county level.

The regionals will be held at Kisumu Boys and Kisumu Girls as from June 25 to 29, according to Tom Odhiambo, the Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Sports Association secretary.