Leopards' coach backs East Africa teams to do well

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo says the qualification of four East Africa countries to the Africa Cup of Nations is a step in the right direction.

“This clearly demonstrates that the standards of the game are rising in the region. This is a landmark to have four teams from East Africa with Kenya and Tanzania making comebacks after several years and Burundi qualifying for the first time,” said the Rwandese.

Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Burundi will represent the region when the tournament gets underway next month in Egypt. Mbungo, challenged the East African countries to make qualifications to continental tournaments a routine like their West African counterparts.

The 50-year-old Mbungo was also confident that the teams will represent the region well. “They should face the big boys without fear. I’m confident the teams will do well. However, preparations will be key because, without good preparations, teams will not perform well,” he added.

Kenya will camp in France while Uganda have already stepped up their preparations in Dubai. Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne yesterday named 26 players who will camp in France from today to June 18 before flying to Egypt. Kenyans are also scheduled to play two build-up matches against DR Congo (Paris) and Madagascar (Madrid).

Uganda are in pool ‘A’ alongside DR Congo, Zimbabwe and hosts Egypt while debutants Burundi will play against fellow debutants Madagascar, former champions Nigeria and regular campaigners Guinea. Kenya were handed a tough draw in Group C against Algeria, Senegal and neighbours Tanzania.