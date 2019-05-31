KDF headline the third edition of Western extravaganza this weekend

Kenya Defence Force men’s team headline this weekend’s Kenya Western Region handball extravaganza at the Masinde Muliro University ground in Kakamega County.

The champions are among a number of the Kenya Handball Federation national league teams that will participate in the two-day event including their female counterparts.

Other participants are—Boomerang, Generations, Kakamega Flickers, Tang Tang, Kimilili Rangers and host Masinde Muliro University in the senior category

The junior category has attracted Secondary schools' among them handball national champions Kiriandichi Girls from Nakuru, Kamusinga Girls, Madira and Mukumu among other teams. KHF western branch secretary general, Akaka Shisoka, said over 14 teams in the senior category and 16 junior sides have confirmed participation. He said they expect more teams to confirm before this weekend.

“The response towards our invitation is quite encouraging. More teams have already confirmed their participation and already done booking for accommodation in Kakamega town,” said Shisoka.

He added: “Our objective is to bring the handball game close to the grassroots. We want to challenge all the handball lovers across the country to come and witness skills and talents that will be showcased.”

The official also challenged the youth to embrace the sport that is slowly gaining grounds. “The sport is currently offering employment to the youths and they should not shy away from it as it attracts scholarships as well .”

Senior teams will pay Sh3000 as registration fee while the juniors will part with Sh2000