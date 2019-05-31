Agala recalled in the national women's provisional squad ahead of forthcoming International events

Experienced Kenya Prisons’ women’s volleyball team player Brackcidise Agala has been recalled to the national women’s provisional squad ahead of July African Nations Championship in Egypt.

The middle blocker was not part of the team that recently qualified for the August's All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco during the qualifiers in Uganda mid this month.

Agala last played for the national team during the World Championship qualifier in Cameroon in 2017, but she has been active with her club after maternity leave.

She featured for her club during their aborted Africa Club Championship in Egypt early this year and she has been a regular in the ongoing Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league.

Reached for comment, FIVB attached coach Shailen Ramdoo said it’s official, Agala has been invited to join the provisional squad ahead of the forthcoming International events.

“We did a lot of consultation before we agreed to have her in the squad. She attended her first training session on Wednesday having taken part in the recently concluded Amaco/Paul Bitok International tournament in Eldoret where her side won the title,” said Ramdoo.

The Italian coach, however, refuted claims that more players were going to be drafted into the squad saying: “Nobody else is invited contrary to some false rumours that are going around. Best players awards at Amaco tournament doesn’t mean they deserve a place in the team,”

Ramdoo also revealed he will not be part of the training for a few days after as he has to attend to personal matters.

“I had a personal family matter to attend to urgently. It should be solved by next week. I will be back then. I have also agreed with KVF president Waithaka Kioni to be in charge of the All Africa Games team, then we hope for FIVB approval for further continuation if all goes well.” revealed the father of one.

He added: “I have left the training program with other assistant coaches in the group to provide continuation of sustained preparation of the team.”

Head coach Japtheth Munala said: “Yes Agala is in training and we really can’t tell for now whether she will play in the middle or left attacking department.”