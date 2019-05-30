Posta top brass officials assure Rangers of support ahead to the KPL/NSL playoff

Posta Rangers chairman John Tunoi has pledged to offer the team maximum support as they seek to retain their Kenyan Premier League status through the Kenyan Premier League/ National Super League playoff.

Rangers lost 2-1 to Tusker at Ruaraka grounds yesterday to finish third from bottom with 32 points and will have to tackle the National Super League second runners up to ascertain which league they will ply their trade in next season.

Rangers were in dire need of maximum points on the final day of the 2018-2019 season but could not overcome Robert Matano’s brewers despite support from sponsors Posta Kenya led by the chairman Nick Salat.

First-half goals from Michael Madoya and Boniface Muchiri rendered a late penalty by Jockins Atudo a mere consolation which could not save the sinking vessel. Tunoi has promised to rally behind the technical bench to retain the top flight status and then reinforce the playing unit for the forthcoming next season.

“We had a good season but the results were not coming forth as expected. We have dropped to the playoff and I can assure the bench and the players of our support as manifested today and later review where we need to reinforce for next season. The team should now concentrate on winning the playoff from the sufficient rest time granted now that the league matches are over.”

Tunoi’s sentiments were echoed by the club’s head coach John Kamau, who could not hide his anger after watching the boys finish out of the top-10 bracket he promised when he took over the reins at the start of the year.

Kamau replaced Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo.

“We have to focus on the playoff where we have to show character coupled with hard work,” said Kamau.

Meanwhile, Zoo Kericho and Chemelil Sugar dramatically evaded the KPL/NSL playoff after registering a 2-2 and 1-0 results against KCB and Sony Sugar respectively. A brace from Stephen Waruru is all that Sofapaka needed to beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at Mbaraki Stadium while a hat-trick from Erick Kapaito inspired Kariobangi Sharks to a 4-0 win over Vihiga United at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Nzoia Sugar held Bandari to a two-all draw at the Sudi Stadium.

Wilberforce Lugogo and Darius Msagha were on target for the Dockers while Nzoia replied through Patrick Otieno and James Kibande. The clash pitting Ulinzi Stars and Mt Kenya United at the Afraha Stadium did not kick off due to a reported clash in the colour of their shirts and has now been rescheduled for Sunday at the same venue.