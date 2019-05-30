Chelsea ‘agree Sh14.7bn fee for Hazard on a Sh51m per week contract’ at Real Madrid

Chelsea have reportedly agreed to sell Eden Hazard to Real Madrid for £115million, with the Belgian playmaker set to sign a deal worth £400,000 per week.

The Blues star has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital for some time and confirmed at the end of the season that he had already decided his future.

It is widely expected that the Belgian will form a key part of Zinedine Zidane’s squad overhaul at Los Blancos and according to the Sun, a fee has now been agreed for the 28-year-old.

Club president Florentino Perez told the Sun: “We are working on a project to make people dream again, where we recover our hunger and ambition. I have already lived through this stage before.

“I have a dream that Hazard will arrive this year. Let’s make a good team this year. I am very interested in him coming to Real Madrid and I am very hopeful that he will come this year. He’s one of the great footballers.”

“Last year we wanted him, but this year he only has one year left on his contract and it is easier.”

The report details that Chelsea will receive £100m with a possible further £15m in add-ons for the former Lille player.