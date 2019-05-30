AFC Leopards coach happy with his stint at Ingwe as he eyes success next season

AFC Leopards coach Andre Casa Mbungo yesterday said he is satisfied with the team’s 10th place in the just-concluded SportPesa Premier League.

However, the Rwandese feels they would have done better. “We lost points in some games we should have won due to basic mistakes. I think we deserved to finish in top 8 positions but I’m okay with what we achieved,” he said.

Speaking at Moi Stadium in Kisumu after his team held hosts Western Stima to a barren draw, Mbungo who recently extended his contract at Ingwe to 2021, said the team has improved since he took charge four months ago.

The experienced coach, who has handled Rwanda’s AS Kigali, Sunrise, Police FC, and Kiyovu Sports snubbed several teams including Tanzania’s Singida United to renew his contract.

“When I came, the team was in the relegation zone. The team was plagued with injuries but the situation has now improved. I expect the injured players to be ready for the pre-season,” added the coach.

He refused to comment on reports that the club is set to release more than 10 players among them international Paul Were and David Cheche, whose contracts expire in June.

The coach had earlier challenged the management of the club to retain the players, saying they played a key role in the team’s good run.

“I have not spoken with Were and Cheche so I can’t comment. About releasing players, the season has just ended and I’m yet to do a report,” he noted. On their game against Stima, Mbungo said his depleted team played well but wasted scoring chances.

Western Stima’s interim coach Salim Babu defended his record which saw him win three matches, lose four and draw three. “My target when I took over was to ensure the team is not relegated. We achieved that so I’m happy,” said Babu.

He said next season, the club will aim to sign at least five players. “We have identified the areas we need to improve so that we remain competitive and finish in a top 10 position,” added the former Sony coach.

Babu took over from Paul Ogai who resigned after the team went 10 games without a win. Ogai guided the team to the top tier league from the FKF National Super League.