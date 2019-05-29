Manangoi, Cheruiyot face off in Stockholm Diamond League

World and Commonwealth Games champion 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi renew rivalry with compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting tomorrow.

Manangoi won the opener in Doha early this month in 3:32.21 beating Cheruiyot to second place in 3:32.47 with Betwell Birgen coming home third in 3: 33.12.

The trio will renew the battle in the Swedish capital in what is expected to be a hotly contested race.

The world Under-18 1,500m champion George Manangoi is also in the mix as he faces off with his brother alongside Charles Simotwo, Cornelius Tuwei, and Timothy Sein.

Djibouti's Ayanleh Souleiman is expected to offer stiff competition alongside the Norwegian brothers Jacob, Filip and Henrik Ingebrigtsen. Ethiopian duo Tefera Samuel and Wote Aman will also be in contention together with Brahim Kazouzi of Morocco. World 5000m champion Helen Obiri is the race favourite in her speciality.

Obiri, who is the reigning world cross country champion began her campaign with a win in Doha early this month, clocking 8:25.60 in the 3,00om.

Obiri will have former world cross country champion Agnes Tirop for the company in the 12-lap race alongside Margaret Chelimo, former world youth 3,000m champion, Lilian Kasait, Loice Chemning and Gloria Kite.

The Kenyan athletes will face off with Ethiopia's Fantu Worku and Eilsih Mcolgan of Great Britain.

The world Under-20 10,000m champion Rhonex Kipruto faces an acid test in the 25 lap r event. This will be Kipruto's first race on the track after a disappointing performance in the national cross country championships in February and will be seeking to stamp his authority in a quality field.

Kipruto will have Charles Muneria, Vincent Rono, Gavin Kerich, Amos Kurgat, Isaac Kipsang, Kelvin Kiptum and Vincent Rono.

Olympic 5,000m bronze medallist Hagos Gebriwhet will pose a formidable challenge in the event alongside compatriots Jemal Mekonen and Tuemay Mogos, Timothy Toroitich of Uganda and Olympics' 5,000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo of the USA alongside Shadrack Kipchirchir.

University of Texas student, Michael Saruni has been entered in the 800m alongside Nicholas Kiplangat with Poland's Marcin Lewandoski of Poland and Eric Sowinski of the USA.

In the women's category, Nelly Jepkosgei, fresh from winning the 1,500m in Nanjing, China last week drops to the 800m, where she faces race favourite Ajee Wilson of USA, Alemu Habitam of Ethiopia and Lynsey Sharp of England in the competitive two-lap race.