Kakamega face Kibabii Bungoma in week two of Prescott Cup

National Secondary Schools rugby 15’s champions Kakamega High School will today seek to maintain their impressive run as Prescott Cup in Western region enters matchday two.

The second round matches will be hosted at Friends School, Kamusinga in Bungoma County. Kakamega face Kibabii and Bungoma High School in today’s fixtures.

Last weekend, Kakamega drew 5-5 with Nyanza region champions Maseno School before beating Vihiga 24-19. Kakamega are using the tournament to prepare for the East Africa Secondary Schools Championships to be held in Arusha, Tanzania in August.

In other matches, unbeaten Koyonzo will be up against Maseno School in the first match before taking on Vihiga High. Hosts Friends School, Kamusinga will also play Maseno l in the second match. Chavakali High School are also up against Bungoma and Kibabii.

Meanwhile, the Siaya County pool will be played on June 2, according to the organisers and not May 26 as earlier announced. The event has attracted St Mary’s Yala, Chianda, Maseno School B, Ambira and Butula Boys.

In Homa Bay pool, Nyanza region 7’s champions Agoro Sare, Nduru Boys and Homa Bay School will fight it out.

Yesterday, Nduru head coach J.J Masime said: “I’m ready to field a team in the South Nyanza pool. This is a good opportunity to expose players and prepare my team for next year’s championships.”

Masime’s 7’s team was eliminated in the semis during the Nyanza secondary schools championships held in Homa Bay by eventual winners Agoro Sare.