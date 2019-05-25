Impala Saracens out to add more misery to Kabras

Impala Saracens will be seeking to add more misery to Kabras when they face off in the Enterprise Cup final today at the RFUEA ground.

The sugar millers lost 23-15 to KCB last weekend at the Kakamega showground and will be seeking to end their season with a trophy in the match to be televised live by Bamba Sport from 4 pm.

The Sarries are well rested having beaten KCB 11-10 in the Enterprise Cup semis three weeks ago and are confident of their chances in today’s encounter

Head coach Frank Ndong expects a bruising battle against the visitors in what will be a competitive fixture.

“While we are well rested and have been training for preseason in the past 3 weeks, Kabras are just from playing a big match and they have the match fitness.

“We will, therefore, need to bank on our freshness to win the game early. When we played KCB in the final, we had to trust Anthony Odhiambo’s boot to win us the match against KCB in the semis but this weekend, every player has been tasked with winning the game. Our discipline will also have to be at it’s most pristine,” added Ndong.

The tactician has made one change with Shem Agungo coming in at lock in place of the injured Eric Kerre. Ndong will rely on Ugandan Saul Kivumbi, Davis Makori and Elkeans Musonye in the pack with Samson Onsomu the cog in the backline alongside Nato Simiyu, Bill Omondi and Anthony Odhiambo.

Impala last won the Enterprise Cup in 2005 and Ndong admitted that it’s important this group of players start winning silverware. “It’s been a long time since we won a trophy and the boys are willing to give their all to win this one,” he added.

On their part, Kabras coach Hennley Du Plessis has said his side must play the match at a faster pace and have ascendancy in the forwards if they are to win the final. “We reviewed our mistakes in the Kenya Cup final with the team and we hope to get our execution right in attack and play in the right areas,” he added.

Kabras thrashed Quins 54-11 in the semis early this month to book their ticket to the final.

The sugar millers lost 24-12 to KCB in the 2016 Enterprise Cup final and the South African tactician said it will be satisfying if they can win the trophy. “It will be good if we win the Cup for the first time in the club’s history,” he added.

Key players for the Kenya Cup finalists will be skipper Max Adaka, Ephraim Oduor, George Nyambua and Hillary Odhiambo in the forwards with Nick Barasa, Philip Wokorach and Mario Wilson the key actors in the backs. Kabras will be chasing a double as their second team eye the Mwamba Cup against Strathmore II in the final.