Juventus make contact with Chelsea boss Sarri

Juventus have sounded out Maurizio Sarri as they weigh up a move for the Chelsea manager.

Sarri is on Juventus’ shortlist of candidates to replace outgoing manager Max Allegri, who leaves at the end of this season.

The Italians have made contact with Sarri’s camp in a bid to gauge the former Napoli manager’s interest in a return to Serie A.

Sarri led Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League and also has next week’s Europa League final against Arsenal to look forward to.

Though he is understood to be open to a move back to Italy, where he is also wanted by Roma, after what has been a difficult first season in England despite how it could all end.

Chelsea won’t stand in Sarri’s way if he expressed his wish to leave. His future will be decided after next week’s final. The Juventus hierarchy are split over Sarri but continuing to do their due diligence while they assess their options.

His reputation remains strong in Italy where he transformed Napoli into one of Europe’s most attractive sides, which has earned him support among some members of the Juventus hierarchy.

But Juventus president Andrea Agnelli wants a proven winner and harbours concerns that Sarri has yet to win a major trophy as a manager, something that could change against Arsenal in Baku next week.