We must bounce back in Enterprise Cup final, says Du Plessis

Kabras coach Hennley Du Plessis has called on his charges to bounce back from their Kenya Cup final defeat when they face Impala in the Enterprise Cup final weekend.

The sugarmillers saw their quest to win the Kenya Cup at their backyard go up in smoke as they lost 23-15 to KCB, who bagged a third consecutive crown at the Kakamega showground.

It was the third year in a row the sugarmillers have lost to the bankers in the Kenya Cup final having lost 36-8 in 2017, and 29-24 last year.

The South African tactician said they must pick up the pieces and channel in their energies in beating Impala this weekend at the RFUEA ground.

"Obviously, it was disappointing but we have a chance to win a trophy and the boys must show character and ensure we finish the season strongly,” said Du Plessis.

He said the team must increase their tempo of play if they are to clinch some silverware.

"Our tempo in the final against KCB was not good. We were slow and therefore could not navigate the speedy defence which KCB employed on the day and we struggled to create try-scoring opportunities in their half,” added Du Plessis.

Kabras have beaten Impala twice this season in the Kenya Cup group phase, winning 41-15 and 32-22 but Du Plessis said history will count for nothing in the final.

"This will be a difficult match. Impala rested enough for the last couple of weeks," added Du Plessis.

Du Plessis said star midfielder Nick Barasa, who got concussed and burly back row - South African Claude Johannes, who had a knock, should be fit for the Enterprise Cup final.

"They were assessed after the final and are okay and should be in contention to play against Impala,” revealed Du Plessis.

Kabras will be without flanker Dan Sikuta, who has travelled with the Shujaa squad for the London and Paris Sevens later this month.