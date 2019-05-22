Wazito to draw inspiration from Badoer’s presence, says Ambani

Wazito coach Fred Ambani believes the presence of club boss Ricardo Badoer will be motivation enough when they face Thika United in a National Super League encounter at Camp Toyoyo this afternoon.

The NSL leaders are on a mission to open a four-point gap at the top and Ambani hopes the players will be keen to show their Swedish boss what they are made of, especially after delivering a new team bus.

“It’s motivation enough for the boys to have their boss around. He has taken care of their welfare and I think the players will have an opportunity to repay him with a good show today,” said Ambani. “Even though we will not be impressing him or anybody, the players know what his presence means and we have to force a win by all means. I am glad I do not have any injury concerns ahead of the match.”

Another promotion-chasing outfit, Kisumu All Stars, will hope to catch up with Wazito when they take on Modern Coast Rangers at Serani Grounds. Kisumu, who are a point off the league leaders, will bank their hopes on Thika to upset Wazito.

Former Kenyan Premier League side Ushuru will hope to breath life into their fading promotion dream when they confront Coast Stima at Mbaraki Staium while third-placed Nairobi Stima face Migori Youth at Awendo Stadium.

FC Talanata are targeting their 15th win of the season when they accost Kangemi All Stars at Camp Toyoyo as former KPL side, Nairobi City Stars, tackle St Joseph Youth at Hope Centre.

In other matches, Administration Police confront Kibera Black Stars at Hope Centre while Green Commandos host Shabana at Bukhungu Stadium. Debutants Fortune Sacco and Eldoret Youth will face off at Thika stadium.