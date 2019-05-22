Ronaldo wants Mourinho to be new Juventus boss

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly suggested that Jose Mourinho should be considered for the Juventus managerial position.

Massimiliano Allegri has left Juventus after five trophy-laden years as manager, leaving the Italian giants on the hunt for a new boss.

La Gazzetta dello Sport say that Ronaldo has suggested Mourinho takes over from Allegri.

Mourinho has been out of work since he was sacked as United manager last December. But he has a track record of success in Italy, steering Inter Milan to the Treble in 2010.

Carlo Ancelotti, another manager Ronaldo is known to speak highly of, has ruled himself out of the running to take over at Juventus. The Italian says he wants to stay in his current job at Napoli.