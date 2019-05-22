Mutai named StarTimes sports Personality for April

Paralympian Vincent Mutai is the StarTimes Sports Personality of the Month of April 2019.

Mutai took the accolade after winning three Class T46 gold medals in the 100m, 200m and the long jump at the 4th International athletics meeting in Marrakech, Morocco.

To claim the coveted award, Mutai beat African U20 gold medallists Faith Chepkemoi and Mary Moraa, and Brigid Kosgei who won the women’s race at the 2019 London Marathon.

An overjoyed Mutai said he is motivated to perform better at the World Para Athletics Championships that will take place in Dubai in November.

“As a Paralympian, I am pleasantly surprised to have won this award. My aim is to meet the qualifying times for the 2020 Paralympic Games that will be hosted in Japan and also improve my personal best,” Added Mutai. For the win, Mutai was awarded a 43-inch StarTimes Digital TV and Sh100,000 prize money. He becomes the 22nd winner of the award since Its inception in 2017.

StarTimes regional marketing director, Aldrine Nsubuga, said the award has covered a range of sports disciplines and in the process recognised outstanding sports personalities who have gone on to justify their awards locally and internationally.

“We have since awarded excellent sports personalities in over ten sports disciplines and some of the beneficiaries have equally stood out at local and international platforms reflecting on the competitive nature of this award which we are keen to grow moving forward,” noted Nsubuga.

Sports Journalists Association of Kenya President Chris Mbaisi congratulated Mutai, noting the association's commitment towards playing an active role in promoting sports excellence in the country.

Mutai joins a glittering list of top sportsmen and women to have won the award, among them Fatuma Zarika, Eliud Kipchoge, Mary Keitany, Wycliffe Kinyamal, Hellen Obiri, Chess Player Sasha Mongeli, Swimmer Maria Brunhelner, Rally Driver Manvir Baryan, Beatrice Chepkoech and Boxer Judy Waguthi.