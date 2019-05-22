Gyan returns after President’s intervention ahead of Afcon

Gyan had announced on Monday that he had retired from international football because the Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah appeared to deny him the opportunity to captain the team at the Africa Cup of Nations next month in Egypt.

He said that he had an opportunity to speak with the President over the matter and he asked him to rescind his decision to retire permanently from the team.

“I have taken the opportunity of his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith and I will make myself available for selection by Coach Kwasi Appiah,” part of the statement reads.

He further said that his desire to help his team to end their 30-year long wait to lift the continental title is still strong.

Gyan said that presidential request is one that he cannot disregard.

The striker has not featured for the side since September 2017 after persistent injury problems and has also battled for game-time with his Turkish club Kayserispor.

Many people had paid tribute to him after the announcement on May 20.

He has so far netted 51 goals in 106 international appearances, both Ghana national team records, which include scoring at six consecutive Nations Cup finals, as well as three World Cups between 2006 and 2014.