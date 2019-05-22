Bandari winger to capitalise on Migne’s window of opportunity to make trip to Egypt

The announcement by Harambee Stars coach that there is still room for players who did not make it to his Africa Cup of Nations provisional squad has brought rays of hope to ambitious Bandari winger Abdalla Hassan.

Coach Sebastien Migne lifted the lid on his intentions to rope in outstanding players in his squad and Hassan is keen to impress the Frenchman in the remaining three SportPesa Premier League matches and earn a slot in the team.

Even though the speedy winger was included in the 32-man Chan provisional squad, his dream of making his debut in the Afcon finals is not shattered as he reckons that his performance in the remaining league matches will send a strong statement to Migne and force his name to Egypt.

The 22-year-old player, who boasts of an assist when Stars downed Malawi 1-0 last year in an international friendly, has been largely used as a reserve player under Migne but he revealed that he will use the three matches to present a stronger case to him.

Hassan particularly counts on their today’s match against Mathare United at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani, where Migne is likely to be present to showcase his desire to be included in the team. He also banks on the playing surface at the venue to execute his talent in front of the coach.

“I am hopeful that the door to Afcon is not shut at all for me. I am happy the coach considered me for the Chan tournament but I want to justify why I should be in the Afcon team. We have three league matches and I am aiming to give my best and get a slot in the team. I know the coach will watch our match against Mathare from the stands and it’s an opportunity I want to fully seize and make it count. The playing surface will favour me and I hope to impress as well as help my club to get the three points.”

Migne while naming his Chan squad included revered wingers but the former Posta Rangers player is not afraid of the competition from other wingers jostling to seal a place in the starting team.

AFC Leopards' sensation Paul Were, Wazito’s Joe Waithira, Gor’s Samuel Onyango and Cliff Nyakeya are among wingers whom Migne named in his squad but the Bandari rookie is confident through hard work, he will break into the starting team.

“The competition there is very high but I am determined to break into the starting team when we begin the qualifiers. I know through hard work, I will be able to achieve it. Before then, I have a dream of making it to the Afcon which means I have to keep on scoring and providing assists in the remaining league matches.”