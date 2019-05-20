Club Licensing is here to stay, says Muthomi

The much-maligned Club Licensing enforced by Football Kenya Federation will still be in place for a long time to come, it seems.

Over the weekend, the federation carried out a workshop for FKF National Super League Clubs as a precursor to the licensing process for the 2019/2020 season.

The workshop brought together officials from all the NSL clubs as well as selected Division One League Clubs, who stand a chance of promotion.

They were taken through an overview of the process, specifically, the legal, infrastructure, youth, financial and administrative criteria that the clubs are meant to meet in order to be handed licenses for the upcoming season.

“Club Licensing is a directive from World Governing Body FIFA, through the Confederation of African Football (CAF). It is, therefore, a mandatory process that should be adhered to for the good of the game,” said FKF General Secretary Robert Muthomi.

“I want to urge all clubs to take this Club Licensing process seriously as it is our gateway to good governance in club football.”

The FKF Club Licensing Committee have also taken Kenyan Premier League Clubs through the process, after which the deadline for submission of the relevant documents was set to June 7, 2019.

As fronted by World governing body Fifa through respective confederations, Club Licensing is designed to improve club football by targeting key areas such as best practices in club governance and youth football.